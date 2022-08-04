Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,957.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

