Main Street Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,255. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,102,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

