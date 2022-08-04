MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. 1,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.
MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
