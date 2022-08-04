Man Group Limited (EMG) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 9th

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 240 ($2.94) on Thursday. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 277 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.77. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 857.14.

EMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.75 ($3.62).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

