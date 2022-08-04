Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.47 million.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.3 %

MANH traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $143.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,616. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.6% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 811.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

