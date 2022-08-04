Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

MPC traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,156,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

