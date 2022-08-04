Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

NTRS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.01. 7,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

