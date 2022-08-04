Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.47 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159,652. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

