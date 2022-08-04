Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $13.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.97. 17,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,388. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

