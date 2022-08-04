Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.27. 43,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

