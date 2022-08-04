Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.98. 14,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,931. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

