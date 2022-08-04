Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.02. 51,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.