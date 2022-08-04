Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.39. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.82. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $223.78.

