Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,384,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

SHW stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.50. 18,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

