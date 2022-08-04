Markel (NYSE:MKL) Announces Earnings Results

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,215.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.39 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,171.01 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Markel by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Markel by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

