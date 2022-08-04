Markel (NYSE:MKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share.

Markel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $12.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,202.70. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 683.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,330.28. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,171.01 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $148,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.