Markel (NYSE:MKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share.
Markel Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $12.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,202.70. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 683.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,330.28. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,171.01 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $148,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
