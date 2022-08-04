MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry Buys 7,617 Shares of Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 7,617 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $20,337.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00.

MKTW stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. MarketWise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

