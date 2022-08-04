Marlin (POND) Price Down 15.7% This Week

Marlin (POND) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $51.06 million and $6.04 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

