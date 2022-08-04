Massnet Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $180,412.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Massnet has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00170413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00128555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032249 BTC.

Massnet Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com.

Massnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.