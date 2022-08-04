Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up approximately 6.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.50% of Matador Resources worth $31,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 7,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,208. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

