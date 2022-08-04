Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given “Maintains” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 270.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

