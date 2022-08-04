Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 137,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 205.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 270.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

