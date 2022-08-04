Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,094 shares.The stock last traded at $14.23 and had previously closed at $14.49.
MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.72.
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
