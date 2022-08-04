Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,094 shares.The stock last traded at $14.23 and had previously closed at $14.49.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

