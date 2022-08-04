Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.14

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Matthews International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Matthews International by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.