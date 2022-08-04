Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,675 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Southern worth $48,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

NYSE SO opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.