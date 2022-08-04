Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.01% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $389,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $225.79 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.