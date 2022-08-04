Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.81 Billion Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598,360 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 8.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.62% of AON worth $1,809,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in AON by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AON by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $286.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.42. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

