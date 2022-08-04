Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $247.74 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Verisk Analytics worth $247,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.09.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

