Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,074 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $117,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.5 %

MA opened at $354.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.94. The company has a market cap of $344.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

