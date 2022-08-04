Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 19,334 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $173,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,408,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $177.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

