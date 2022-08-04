Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,574 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $56,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

