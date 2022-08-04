Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Maximus were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 168,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Maximus by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Maximus by 18.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Maximus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MMS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.37. 6,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,717. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.