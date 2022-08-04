MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Down 10.4%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.25. 8,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 204,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
MBIA Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.09.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
