MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Down 10.4%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.25. 8,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 204,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

MBIA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

About MBIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

