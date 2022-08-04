Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

