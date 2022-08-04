MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Down 3.7%

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.11 and last traded at C$15.34. 798,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,901,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MEG. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.41.

MEG Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 3.2100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 92,400 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,103. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35. Insiders have sold a total of 251,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,239 over the last ninety days.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

