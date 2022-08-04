Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($91.75) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($92.78) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DDAIF opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

