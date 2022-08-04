Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

Shares of MRBK opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meridian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

