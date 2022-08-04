Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Neil Peterson Sells 4,000 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,868,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.