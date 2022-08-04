Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 132,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MSB traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 215.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

