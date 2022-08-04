Metadium (META) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Metadium (META) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $66.88 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003962 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00128441 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032281 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
