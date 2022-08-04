Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,406.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded down $8.95 on Monday, reaching $1,350.97. 2,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,846. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,312.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

