Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,406.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,359.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,212.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,312.68. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total value of $10,759,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 31,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,734,611,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

