MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 303.0% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 115,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,517. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

