MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on August 31st

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIF stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

