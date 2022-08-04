Michael B. Luu Sells 425 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT remained flat at $61.34 during trading hours on Thursday. 210,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.