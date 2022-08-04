Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 2nd

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

MCHP stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 45.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.