Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 5.7 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

