Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 34,392,108 shares.

Microsaic Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

