MicroVision, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MicroVision in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for MicroVision’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

MicroVision Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in MicroVision by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 33.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

