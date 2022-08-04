Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Robert A. Abel Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Abel bought 3,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at $549,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $461.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.54. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.47%.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

